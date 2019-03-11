Flyers' Ryan Hartman: Scores first goal with Flyers
Hartman has a goal and an assist in six games with the Flyers.
The 24-year-old scored his first goal with the Flyers on Saturday against the Islanders. His two points in Philadelphia have come in the last four contests. He has 11 goals and 22 points with a plus-5 rating in 70 games with the Predators and Flyers this season.
