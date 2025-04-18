Poehling produced an assist and blocked two shots in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Sabres.

Poehling's last month-plus of the campaign was the best he's ever played at the NHL level. He had eight goals, eight assists and 24 shots over the last 16 contests in 2024-25, giving him a total of 31 points (12 goals, 19 assists) in 68 appearances for the season. He added 71 shots on net, 26 hits, 79 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating. Poehling is primarily a bottom-six center who fills a defensive role, so fantasy managers shouldn't be banking on him carrying this success over into 2025-26, though that will be a contract year for him.