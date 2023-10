Poehling was a healthy scratch during Monday's loss to the Hurricanes.

Poehling is in his first season as a Flyer, playing in a fourth line role to start the year. Through eight games he has zero points, seven shots, two PIM, three hits, four blocks, and a minus-1 rating. Last year Poehling scored 14 points in 53 games with the Penguins -- a point total he may struggle to reach this season.