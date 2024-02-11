Poehling scored a shorthanded goal and blocked three shots in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Kraken.

The Flyers lead the league with 12 shorthanded goals, and Poehling has three of them. The 25-year-old is up to seven tallies and 17 points, matching his career high in the latter category. He's picked up three points over his last two outings and should continue to be a bottom-six fixture for the Flyers. Poehling has added 62 shots on net, 52 blocked shots and a minus-9 rating through 48 appearances.