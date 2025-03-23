Poehling scored a goal on two shots and blocked three shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Stars.

Poehling has three goals and five points over his last five outings. He's seen a larger role since the Flyers dealt Scott Laughton to the Maple Leafs at the trade deadline, and it looks like that's benefited Poehling's offense. For the season, the 26-year-old center has seven goals, 20 points, 57 shots on net, 64 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating through 57 appearances. He continues to operate in a third-line role.