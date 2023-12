Poehling scored a pair of goals in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Devils.

Poehling got the Flyers on the board 1:10 into the second period, tying the game 1-1, before putting them ahead with his second tally later in the frame. The 24-year-old Poehling had gone nine games without a goal, notching just one assist in that span. The two-score game doubled his season total -- he's up to four goals and nine points across 26 games while centering Philadelphia's third line.