Poehling registered an assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 5-1 win over the Sabres.

Poehling sat out the last two games as a healthy scratch, but he was needed in a fourth-line role with Sean Couturier (lower body) out Friday. The helper was Poehling's first point in nine appearances this season. The 24-year-old center has added nine shots on net, four hits, five blocked shots and a minus-1 rating. His limited role makes him a non-factor in most fantasy formats.