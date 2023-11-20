Poehling scored a shorthanded goal that proved to be the game-winner and delivered two assists in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

The 24-year-old came into Sunday with just one goal and two points through 14 games, but Poehling was all over the ice in this one -- he helped set up Joel Farabee early in the first period for the game's opening tally, finished off a two-on-nothing breakaway with Garnet Hathaway in the second, then got the puck to Cam York for an empty-netter in the third. Poehling was taken 25th overall by Montreal in the 2017 NHL Draft and posted 14 goals and 31 points over 35 games in his last couple AHL stints, but as long as he remains in a bottom-six role with the Flyers, opportunities to show he might have some untapped offensive upside will be few and far between.