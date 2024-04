Poehling logged a pair of assists in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Rangers.

Poehling set up Bobby Brink's tally early in the second period before adding a second helper on a Travis Konecny goal later in the frame. The 25-year-old Poehling now has three points (a goal and two assists) in his last two contests after going five games without a point. Overall, he's up to a career-high 28 points (11 goals, 17 assists) through 75 games this season.