Poehling (upper body) will not be in the lineup against New Jersey on Saturday, Jackie Spiegel of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Poehling was injured Thursday after taking a hit to the head, courtesy of the Islanders' Maxim Tsyplakov. Olle Lycksell will replace Poehling in the lineup Saturday. Poehling has four goals and 15 points across 43 appearances this season.