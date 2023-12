Poehling (illness) won't play Saturday against Colorado, per Charlie O'Connor of PHLY Sports.

Poehling will miss a second straight contest. He has produced two goals, four assists, 31 shots on net and 23 blocked shots over 22 outings this season. Marc Staal will replace Poehling in the lineup, as the Flyers will dress seven defensemen and 11 forwards in the contest.