Ersson surrendered three goals on 31 shots in a 4-2 loss to St. Louis on Tuesday.

Ersson was bested by Jordan Kyrou in the first period and then beaten twice on 12 shots in the second frame. St. Louis' final marker was scored on an empty net. Ersson dropped his second straight start after he turned aside 27 of 30 shots in a 4-2 loss to Pittsburgh on Sunday. He's 6-3-0 with a 3.07 GAA and an .899 save percentage in 12 appearances in 2022-23.