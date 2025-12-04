Ersson stopped 24 of 26 shots in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Sabres.

This was Ersson's first regulation win of the season -- his previous four victories all came in the shootout. The 26-year-old limited the damage to goals by Jason Zucker and Bowen Byram. Ersson is now 5-2-2 with a 2.97 GAA and an .867 save percentage over nine appearances. Dan Vladar is still serving as the Flyers' starter in goal, but with three wins in his last four outings, Ersson has at least been able to get results lately. Neither goalie will be a recommended option in fantasy when the Flyers host the Avalanche on Sunday.