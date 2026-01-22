Ersson stopped 22 of 27 shots in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Mammoth.

Ersson was beaten twice in the second period, twice more in the third, and later midway through overtime. He's been slumping of late and has lost in four of his six outings in January, going 1-3-1 with a 4.30 GAA and a disappointing .828 save percentage. Ersson isn't in danger of losing his starting role, but fantasy managers would be wise to look at other options between the pipes given how much the 26-year-old Swede has been struggling in recent weeks.