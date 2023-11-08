Ersson stopped 17 of 19 shots in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Sharks.

Despite arguably one of the most favorable matchups in the league, Ersson was on the wrong end of the result Tuesday. He allowed an early goal to Anthony Duclair and William Eklund added a power-play tally in the second period. Ersson is now at a 1-3-1 record with 17 goals allowed on 100 shots across his five appearances this season. Until Carter Hart (middle body) is ready to return, Ersson figures to get most of the starts for the Flyers. Their road trip continues with a back-to-back in Anaheim and Los Angeles on Friday and Saturday, respectively.