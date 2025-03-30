Ersson stopped 17 shots in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Sabres.

The 25-year-old netminder wasn't exactly sharp, but the Flyers' offense took control of the game over the final 30 minutes and gave Ersson plenty of cushion. He's given up at least four goals in three straight starts, and over 10 appearances in March he's gone 3-5-1 with a rough 4.30 GAA and .833 save percentage. Interim head coach Brad Shaw still seems to view Ersson as his No. 1 however, and with the team playing much better since switching coaches, he could keep racking up wins down the stretch.