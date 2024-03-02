Ersson turned aside 16 shots in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Capitals.

The Flyers took a 2-0 lead into the first intermission, but their defense fell apart over the final 40 minutes and Ersson wasn't able to weather the storm. It's the third time in his last six starts the 24-year-old goalie has allowed four goals or more, a stretch in which he's gone 2-3-1 with a 3.19 GAA and .878 save percentage. With Philly back in action Saturday against Ottawa, Felix Sandstrom seems likely to get the nod between the pipes.