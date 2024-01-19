Ersson made 14 saves in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Stars.

The 24-year-old netminder saw his shutout bid slip away in the second period on a Tyler Seguin tally, but Ersson otherwise shut down what little offense Dallas could muster. He's won three straight starts and has taken just one regulation loss since Christmas, going 4-1-1 with a dazzling 1.55 GAA and .939 save percentage, and Ersson's strong play has pushed him into a timeshare with Carter Hart. If Ersson stays hot, he could claim the top job in the Philly crease, as Hart has a 2.82 GAA and .908 save percentage during that same period.