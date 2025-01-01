Ersson (undisclosed) left Tuesday's game versus the Sharks after the second period, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Ersson had stopped all 15 shots he faced over the first two frames, so he's likely dealing with something. Aleksei Kolosov took over in goal for the third and would likely operate as the No. 1 netminder if Ersson is forced to miss time. The Flyers' road trip continues Thursday versus the Golden Knights. They won't need to call up another goalie, as Ivan Fedotov is already on the NHL roster.