Ersson made 35 saves Saturday in a 2-0 win over the Jets.

It was Ersson's third shutout of the season and fourth in the NHL. He's been sharp over the last month. Since Dec. 14, Ersson is 6-2-1 in nine starts including two shutouts and just 16 goals allowed. Carter Hart is the top dawg in Philly, but Ersson is doing his part to push the starter. He's a solid play when he's in the blue paint.