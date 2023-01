Ersson stopped 25 of 27 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 victory over the Ducks.

Ersson was sharp again Tuesday, allowing just two goals on 27 shots en route to the win. The rookie netminder has yet to lose a start since taking over the backup role behind Carter Hart. Ersson improves to 5-0-0 with a .918 save percentage in seven appearances this season. He's certainly played well enough to earn more starts going forward.