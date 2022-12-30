Ersson allowed three goals on 28 shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Sharks.

Ersson looked to be on track to take his first loss for much of the contest. He got a little help from his offense late, as Travis Konecny tied the game with 2:05 left in the third period and Tony DeAngelo completed the Flyers' comeback 1:10 into overtime. With eight goals allowed on 58 shots over his first two appearances, Ersson's performance so far hasn't been much to write home about. His stay with the big club could be short if Carter Hart (concussion) returns as expected Saturday versus the Kings.