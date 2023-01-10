Ersson made 28 saves in Monday's 4-0 win over the Sabres.

Ersson's first career shutout was impressive, turning aside 28 shots against a Buffalo team that had scored 11 goals over their previous two games. The rookie netminder has had an excellent start to his NHL career as he improves to 4-0-0 with a .924 save percentage through his first five appearances. Ersson has already earned the backup role over Felix Sandstrom, and he could see additional starting opportunities with Carter Hart struggling in Philly.