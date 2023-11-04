Ersson stopped 21 of 22 shots in Friday's 5-1 win over the Sabres.

Ersson picked up his first win in four appearances this season, turning in a solid performance after he gave up two goals on nine shots in a relief outing versus the Sabres on Wednesday. The 24-year-old has a chance to get some playing time with Carter Hart (middle body) ailing. Ersson has allowed 15 goals on 81 shots so far. It's unclear if he'll start at home versus the Kings on Saturday or if Cal Petersen will get the nod against his former team.