Ersson stopped 24 of 26 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime victory over Devils.

Making a fourth straight start after Carter Hart (illness) was a late scratch, Ersson held the Devils to single goals in the first and second periods en route to a third consecutive win. After struggling to open the season, the 24-year-old Ersson has been excellent recently, going 7-0-1 with a .930 save percentage over his last eight appearances. Overall, he's 8-3-2 with an .899 save percentage and 2.51 GAA this season. Ersson should get another start this week with Philadelphia lined up for back-to-back games Thursday and Friday.