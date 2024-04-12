Ersson stopped 24 of 25 shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Rangers.

Ersson was sharp, holding the Rangers to a lone Artemi Panarin power-play goal in the first period en route to a 4-1 victory, his first win since March 23. The 24-year-old Ersson had gone 0-4-1 with an ugly .787 save percentage in his previous six appearances. Overall, he's now 22-18-7 with an .888 save percentage and 2.92 GAA this year. Ersson figures to be back in net Saturday when the Flyers host New Jersey in their penultimate game of the season.