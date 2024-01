Ersson will guard the home net Wednesday versus Montreal.

Ersson has a 9-5-3 record, 2.50 GAA and .904 save percentage in 17 appearances this season. He's been great recently, posting a 2.19 GAA and a .924 save percentage over his last three contests. The Canadiens rank just 28th offensively this year with 2.74 goals per game, so this is a favorable matchup for Ersson/