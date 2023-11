Ersson will defend the visiting crease versus Anaheim on Friday.

Carter Hart was confirmed to start for the Flyers on Friday, but he came down with an illness. leaving the start for Ersson. Ersson is 1-3-1 this season, with a 3.53 GAA and .830 save percentage. Ersson will take on the Ducks, who are tied for 21st in NHL scoring with 37 goals in 12 games.