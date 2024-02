Ersson will defend the home crease versus Winnipeg on Thursday, according to Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Ersson snapped a four-game losing streak Tuesday, turning aside 20 shots in a 2-1 win in Florida. The victory boosted his record to 13-9-3. Ersson has a 2.53 GAA and a .900 save percentage, as he has taken over as the No. 1 netminder with the Flyers. The Jets have been slumping of late, scoring only three times in their last four games, while losing all four contests.