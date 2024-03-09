Ersson will defend the road crease in Tampa Bay on Saturday, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

Ersson has been great over the last six games, going 3-2-1 with a sensational 1.99 GAA and a .917 save percentage. Overall, Ersson is 18-12-5 for the surprisingly competitive Flyers. The Lightning and Flyers are both on the right side of the Eastern Conference playoff bubble with less than a quarter of the season remaining but have a handful of teams on their heels, so this is a pivotal game for both teams.