Ersson will be between the visiting pipes versus the Sabres on Friday, Heather Engel of NHL.com reports.

Ersson will replace the injured Carter Hart (mid-body). Ersson has had little success this season as he is 0-2-1, giving up 14 goals on just 59 shots. He gave up two goals on nine shots in relief of Hart on Wednesday and took the loss versus the Sabres.