Ersson stopped 29 of 33 shots in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Senators.

Ottawa's final goal was scored into an empty net. The Flyers were up 3-1 midway through the second period, but Ersson couldn't make the lead hold up, although he didn't get much help from his defense. It's the first time since late October the 24-year-old netminder has given up more than three goals in an outing, and through six appearances in January he's 3-1-1 with a .928 save percentage.