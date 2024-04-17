Ersson stopped 16 of 17 shots in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Capitals.

Ersson was solid Tuesday, holding Washington to an Alex Ovechkin goal in the first period. However, with the Flyers needing a regulation win to stay alive in the playoff hunt, Ersson went to the bench with the game tied 1-1 in the third period, allowing TJ Oshie to score the game-winner in an empty net. While it was an inconsistent year for Ersson overall, he finished strong, going 2-1-0 while allowing just two goals on 62 shots over his final three outings. He'll finish the season 23-19-7 with an .890 save percentage and 2.82 GAA.