Ersson turned aside 21 shots in Tuesday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Rangers.

After a scoreless first period, the game began to get away from both netminders, and what looked like it might be a goaltending duel between Ersson and Igor Shesterkin turned into a barn burner. The six goals were the most Ersson had given up since he got beaten seven times by the Ducks on Oct. 28, but the performance continues a shaky March for the Flyers rookie. Over 10 outings on the month, he's gone 4-3-3 with a 3.48 GAA and .876 save percentage. Philly is now only one point up on Washington for third place in the Metropolitan Division, and three points up on Detroit for the final wild-card berth in the Eastern Conference.