Ersson allowed three goals on 22 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Predators in overtime.

Making his first start since Dec. 2, Ersson allowed a pair of goals in the first 23 minutes Tuesday before ultimately settling as the Flyers would force overtime. However, the 24-year-old netminder would wind up with the loss after Filip Forsberg scored the game-winner just 18 seconds into the extra frame. Ersson had won four straight starts coming into the game, posting a solid .932 save percentage in that span. Following a few rough outings to start the year, Ersson is now 5-3-2 with an .883 save percentage and 2.80 GAA on the campaign.