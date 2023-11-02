Ersson allowed two goals on nine shots in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Sabres.

After replacing Carter Hart (undisclosed) in the first period, Ersson was able to keep the Sabres off the board until the third, when he allowed a pair of goals en route to a 5-2 loss. It was another tough outing for the 24-year-old netminder, who falls to 0-2-1 with an unsightly .763 save percentage to start the year. Despite his early struggles, Ersson may be in line for an extended role if Hart is forced to miss additional time, as Felix Sandstrom was sent down to AHL Lehigh Valley on a conditioning stint Tuesday.