Ersson turned aside 13 of 15 shots in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Canadiens, with Montreal's final two goals getting scored into an empty net.

The 24-year-old netminder wasn't busy, but the Habs took advantage of their chances -- both pucks that beat Ersson came from in close, as the Flyers' defense gave Nick Suzuki and Jesse Ylonen a little too much space in front of the net. Ersson has seen a heavy workload in March, going 4-4-3 over 11 starts with a 3.34 GAA and .875 save percentage as Philly clings to a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.