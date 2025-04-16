Ersson made 31 saves in Tuesday's 3-0 loss to the Blue Jackets.

The 25-year-old goalie got very little help from his teammates, and after Ersson kept Columbus off the board in the first period he couldn't do much to stop a Dante Fabbro blast from the top of the faceoff circle early in the second. Ersson has given up at least three goals in six straight starts, and if he's not between the pipes for Philly's regular-season finale Thursday against the Sabres, he'll close the books on the 2024-25 campaign with a 22-17-5 record, 3.14 GAA and .883 save percentage.