Ersson allowed five goals on 39 shots in Saturday's 6-3 Stadium Series loss to the Devils.

Ersson couldn't settle in after allowing a breakaway goal to Nico Hischier 32 seconds into the first period, as he'd ultimately surrender five goals before New Jersey added an empty-netter to hand Ersson a 6-3 defeat. The 24-year-old netminder has dropped his last two outings following a three-game winning streak. Overall, he's 15-10-4 with an .898 save percentage and 2.64 GA this season. Ersson figures to be back between the pipes Wednesday on the road against Chicago.