Ersson allowed three goals on 30 shots in Sunday's 4-2 loss to Pittsburgh.

Ersson allowed a pair of goals to Rickard Rakell in the first period and another to Bryant Rust in the second. The Flyers would score twice in the third to cut the deficit to 3-2, but Ryan Poehling's empty-netter would eventually seal the game. It's the second loss of the season for Ersson, who was making his first start since Feb. 20 with Carter Hart (lower body) unavailable. The 23-year-old Ersson is now 6-2-0 with an .899 save percentage in his rookie campaign.