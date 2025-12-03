Ersson was the first goalie to leave the ice ahead of Wednesday's home clash with the Sabres, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports, indicating he'll be in goal.

Ersson has given up three or more goals in six of his eight outings this year, posting a 4-2-2 record, 3.09 GAA and .859 save percentage. The 26-year-old backstop will be making his third appearance in the Flyers' last seven outings despite his underwhelming numbers.