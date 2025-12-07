Ersson led the Flyers out for warmups and will get the start Sunday, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.

Ersson will reach double-digit appearances with Sunday's start. Through his first nine appearances, the 26-year-old is 5-2-2 with a 2.97 GAA and an .869 save percentage. He's also won two straight starts, stopping 55 of 60 shots on goal in those outings. The task for a third straight win will be tough with the league-leading Avalanche, leading the NHL with 4.00 goals per game, waiting.