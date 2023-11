Ersson stopped all 25 shots he faced in a 1-0 shootout win over the Islanders on Saturday.

Ersson had to be sharp early -- New York outshot Philly 6-0 to start the game. And then he had to stay sharp without action as his mates turned the tables, outshooting the Isles 12-6 by the end of the first. Though the game, most of the action was at the other end of the rink -- Ilya Sorokin faced 40 shots in regulation and overtime. The shutout was Ersson's first of the season and second in the NHL.