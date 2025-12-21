Ersson made 23 saves in a 5-4 shootout loss to the Rangers on Saturday.

He carried Philly into the third period with a 4-2 lead, but the Rangers turned up the heat, ultimately tying the game on the power play with 2:34 left in the game. Ersson is 0-2-2 with an .864 save percentage in his last four starts. He's going to need to focus his game with Dan Vladar (upper body) on the shelf. Keep him on your bench until he shows fewer holes in his game.