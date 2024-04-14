Ersson made 20 saves in a 1-0 win over the Devils on Saturday.

The win was a team effort. His teammates did strong work defensively, and Ersson took care of the pucks that did get through. It was his second consecutive game where he allowed one or fewer goals after he allowed 26 goals in his previous six starts. Ersson has four shutouts on the season, and he's the first Flyers netminder to put up four since Steve Mason did it in 2015-16. He's also the first Flyers rookie goalie with that many since Brian Boucher had four in 1999-2000.