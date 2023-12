Ersson made 29 saves in a 4-3 shootout win over the Penguins on Saturday.

Kris Letang beat him twice, and Kris Letang tickled twine once in regulation. Ersson then made saves on Jake Guentzel, Sidney Crosby and Bryan Rust in the shootout. Don't look now, but Ersson has strung together four consecutive wins. He won't ever take the crease away from Carter Hart, but he's become a decent spot starter for fantasy managers.