Ersson gave up three goals on five shots before being replaced by Ivan Fedotov midway through the first period of Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Flames.

While Ersson had little chance on the first tally, the netminder got a clean look at Nazem Kadri's shot from faceoff circle and then let Connor Zary sneak a puck past him from a sharp angle, prompting coach John Tortorella to give him the hook. Ersson did avoid the loss however, as the first goal Fedotov gave up proved to be the game-winner for Calgary. It's the fourth time in his last six outings that Ersson has allowed at least three goals, a stretch in which he's gone 3-0-2 despite a mediocre 3.23 GAA and .884 save percentage.