Ersson gave up four goals on 14 shots before being replaced by Cal Petersen to begin the second period of Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Bruins.

All four goals came in a little over four minutes late in the frame, prompting the switch between the pipes. Ersson may be wearing down under the workload of being Philly's No. 1 netminder -- he's lost four straight starts, giving up 15 goals on 83 shots over that stretch. He'll get a rest over the All-Star break, but the 24-year-old may begin ceding start to other options like Petersen or Felix Sandstrom once the Flyers resume play.