Ersson made 23 saves in a 4-3 shootout win over the Islanders on Saturday.

Ersson earned his first win of the season to improve to 1-1-1. Simon Holmstrom beat him in the first while shorthanded, and Anthony Duclair tapped in a pass early in the second to drive the Isles up 2-0. Maxim Tsyplakov redirected a pass behind him early in the third. Holmstrom beat him again in the shootout. Ersson's 3.50 GAA should come down, and his .861 save percentage should go up, but fantasy managers shouldn't expect dramatic improvements based on his previous three seasons.