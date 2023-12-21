Ersson will be between the home pipes versus Nashville on Thursday, according to Sam Carchidi of Philly Hockey Now.

Carter Hart is not completely over his illness, allowing Ersson to remain between the pipes. Coach John Tortorella said that he hasn't decided between Hart and Cal Petersen as to who will be the backup against the Predators. Ersson is 8-3-2 with a 2.51 GAA and an .899 save percentage this season and is 7-0-1 in his last eight games. Nashville is 17th in NHL scoring, averaging 3.13 goals per game.